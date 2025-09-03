Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist in his 50s dies after collision near Wolvey

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist in his 50s has died following a collision near Wolvey.

The collision occurred just after 1.25pm on Thursday, August 15, on the roundabout for the B4109 and A5, near the M69.

It involved a black BMW R1250 GS and a black Audi A1.

The motorcycle rider, a 57-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he sadly died on Wednesday, August 20.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the collision.

Nobody else was injured during the incident.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand. They are also keen to trace anyone who may have captured any footage on their dashcams.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC 1894 Ellise Timmins on 101 or report via www.leics.police.uk, quoting incident 368 of August 14.

