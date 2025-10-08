Police catch learner driver behind wheel in Rugby with no supervision and unrestrained baby on wife's lap

Police in Rugby stopped this learner driver on the road without supervision this week.

When they stopped the Vauxhall Astra driver in Murray Road they discovered the driver’s wife in the rear of the car with a baby on her lap unrestrained.

A police spokesman said: “The driver had a provisional licence and was driving without L plates or Supervision. His wife was also in the rear of the car wth a baby.

"The driver was reported to court for driving other than in accordance and driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition due to the manner in which the passengers were carried.”

Police seized the two vehicles in Rugby this week.

Police also stopped a Ford Transit in Horton Crescent, Rugby. It was seized for no tax. The driver and owner were reported to the DVLA.

