Police catch two illegal drivers in Rugby and seize two VW Passats in one night

By Rugby Advertiser Reporter
Published 7th Mar 2025, 10:16 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 10:19 BST

Police in Rugby stopped the drivers of two black VW Passats and ended up seizing the vehicles.

PCs Boughton and Strange were out through the night responding to 999 calls – but in between those calls they were patrolling the town’s roads.

The first Passat of the night was stopped in Regent Street, and the driver was found to be disqualified. The vehicle was seized and the driver reported.

The second Passat was stopped and the driver said he was using the car to pick up a cake for his mum’s birthday.

These two are off the road.These two are off the road.
A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “It turned out the driver didn’t own the car. He also had no licence or insurance.

"There are few things more noble than buying a nice cake for your mum – but you’re not allowed to put other people and yourself at risk to do that.”

The second Passat was seized an the driver reported for offences.

