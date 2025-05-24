Police catch two people in Warwickshire wanted for illegal entry into the UK

Police stopped this car on the A46 near Stoneleigh and found both the driver and passenger were wanted by UK Border Force.

Both the VW Passat driver and rear seat passenger were wanted for illegal entry into the UK.

The driver, who was stopped on May 22, had no insurance and no driving licence.

They were arrested on Thursday and taken to Leamington Spa Custody where they were detained and handed over to UK Border Force officers.