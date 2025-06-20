Police caught man in Rugby town centre who had overstayed UK visa

Police caught a man in Rugby town centre who had overstayed his UK visa by two and a half years.

Officers spotted a suspicious interaction between two males, leading to a drugs search.

Following checks with Immigration Compliance and Enforcement (ICE), it transpired that one of the males had overstayed his UK visa by two and half years.

The male was subsequently arrested, conveyed to custody and handed over to ICE.

A man has been arrested.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “Police require support from the public to help tackle community problems throughout our borough, therefore we urge members of the public with information relating to any criminal activity to contact us via our website: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or by calling 101.

“You can also report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111.”

