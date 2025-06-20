Police caught man in Rugby town centre who had overstayed UK visa
Officers spotted a suspicious interaction between two males, leading to a drugs search.
Following checks with Immigration Compliance and Enforcement (ICE), it transpired that one of the males had overstayed his UK visa by two and half years.
The male was subsequently arrested, conveyed to custody and handed over to ICE.
