Police combat anti-social driving in Rugby and catch two illegal drivers on busy car park

Two young drivers were caught driving anti-socially across a busy car park in Rugby at the weekend.

Police stopped the two males at Junction One Retail Park on Saturday.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “We witnessed two white Ford Fiestas being driven anti-socially across the car park.

"There was a good number of other vehicles in the car park at this time. Driving anti-socially like this puts risks onto other vehicles potentially being damaged if a collision occurs, and also members of the public walking about, finishing work or visiting the cinema with family/friends.

“Once the vehicles were stopped, we found two young males at the wheel, driving each other's vehicles without any insurance cover. Oh dear! Although this retail park is private land, road traffic laws still apply.”

The two drivers were issued with traffic offence reports for driving a vehicle without valid insurance and two section 59 warnings issued for the anti-social use of the vehicles.

Driving without valid insurance is a serious offence, and comes with a £300 fine and 6 points on driving licence.

The spokesman added: “Due to the drivers' ages and for holding their licenses for under two years, both drivers are likely to lose their driving entitlements, and will have to retake their driving tests again.”