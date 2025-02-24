Police go extra mile to deliver carvery to Rugby family...and catch another uninsured driver

Police went beyond the call of duty when they stopped the driver of this BMW at the weekend.

PC Strange and PC Murray suspected the driver wasn’t insured for deliveries.

A police spokesman said: “The driver opted for the 'porkie pie' defence. He insisted that he wasn't delivering anything.

“His case wasn’t helped by the presence of a Toby Carvery meal wrapped up for delivery and plonked on his back seat.

The car was taken away.

"To make matters worse, he was also parked up outside a house which was waiting for said carvery.

“Though our two PCs would have worked it out anyway, we just wanted to publicly thank the carvery.

"Its presence on the back seat, and the scrumptious smells emanating from it, made it far easier to prove the deliveries were indeed being made.” The car was promptly seized for having no insurance and PCs Strange and Murray ensured the carvery was safely delivered to the family waiting for it.