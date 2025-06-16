Police go on 'pawtrol' in Dunchurch and help reunite lost dog
Police were on ‘pawtrol’ in Dunchurch when they were made aware of a friendly dog who appeared to be lost.
The officers approached the puppo, who was spotted roaming in Dunchurch Road and Wentworth Road last Friday.
They said: “On approach, we saw a very friendly yet strong looking doggy. We did not know his name at the time; however, he did enjoy being called Bruce!
“The dog was taken to Rugby Police Station where he enjoyed the attention of many officers and had a nap before being handed back over to his owners.”