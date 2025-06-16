Police go on 'pawtrol' in Dunchurch and help reunite lost dog

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 16th Jun 2025, 15:07 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 15:10 BST
Police were on ‘pawtrol’ in Dunchurch when they were made aware of a friendly dog who appeared to be lost.

The officers approached the puppo, who was spotted roaming in Dunchurch Road and Wentworth Road last Friday.

They said: “On approach, we saw a very friendly yet strong looking doggy. We did not know his name at the time; however, he did enjoy being called Bruce!

“The dog was taken to Rugby Police Station where he enjoyed the attention of many officers and had a nap before being handed back over to his owners.”

Related topics:Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice