Police go on 'pawtrol' in Dunchurch and help reunite lost dog

Police were on ‘pawtrol’ in Dunchurch when they were made aware of a friendly dog who appeared to be lost.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officers approached the puppo, who was spotted roaming in Dunchurch Road and Wentworth Road last Friday.

They said: “On approach, we saw a very friendly yet strong looking doggy. We did not know his name at the time; however, he did enjoy being called Bruce!

“The dog was taken to Rugby Police Station where he enjoyed the attention of many officers and had a nap before being handed back over to his owners.”