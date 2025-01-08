Police in Rugby catch up with illegal driver who failed to stop last year
A driver who failed to stop for police last year has now been caught in Rugby.
Police stopped the Nissan Qashqai just off the Ashlawn Road in Rugby yesterday.
A police spokesman said: “Back in November the vehicle failed to stop for West Midlands Police in Coventry.
“The driver had no insurance so we seized the vehicle and reported the driver to court.”