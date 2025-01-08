Police in Rugby catch up with illegal driver who failed to stop last year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A driver who failed to stop for police last year has now been caught in Rugby.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police stopped the Nissan Qashqai just off the Ashlawn Road in Rugby yesterday.

A police spokesman said: “Back in November the vehicle failed to stop for West Midlands Police in Coventry.

“The driver had no insurance so we seized the vehicle and reported the driver to court.”