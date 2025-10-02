Police in Rugby seize car after catching learner driver behind wheel unsupervised

The drivers of these two vehicles had their cars seized after being stopped by police in Rugby this week.

They stopped the Fiesta and Audi A3 in the New Bilton Area.

The Fiesta driver was driving on a provisional licence without L plates or supervision. The Audi A3 driver had no insurance and no driving licence.

