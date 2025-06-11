Police in Rugby seize stolen car sold to innocent buyer

By Advertiser Reporter
Published 11th Jun 2025, 14:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police in Rugby seized this car after suspecting it was cloned.

VIN checks showed it was the genuine article, but PCs Strange and Murray still weren’t convinced.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “Something still seemed off though and on closer inspection, the pair discovered the VIN stickers looked homemade.

“Some more checks later and the car had, in fact, been stolen from Birmingham back in April. Unfortunately we had to seize it and the innocent buyer has now lost their 'normal' car.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice