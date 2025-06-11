Police in Rugby seize stolen car sold to innocent buyer
Police in Rugby seized this car after suspecting it was cloned.
VIN checks showed it was the genuine article, but PCs Strange and Murray still weren’t convinced.
A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “Something still seemed off though and on closer inspection, the pair discovered the VIN stickers looked homemade.
“Some more checks later and the car had, in fact, been stolen from Birmingham back in April. Unfortunately we had to seize it and the innocent buyer has now lost their 'normal' car.”