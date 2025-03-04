Police in Rugby seize three cars from same road in village
Police in Rugby have seized three cars from the same road.
The vehicles – all obstructing the pavements in Binley Woods – were without tax for several months.
A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “Three was the magic number today (March 2) for Rugby's Safer Neighbourhood Team, having seized three untaxed cars from the same road in Binley Woods.
"All these vehicles have been untaxed for several months ,as well as obstructing the pavements. Making accessibility very difficult the road and pavements are now completely clear allowing access for all.”