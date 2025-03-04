Police in Rugby seize three cars from same road in village

Police in Rugby have seized three cars from the same road.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vehicles – all obstructing the pavements in Binley Woods – were without tax for several months.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “Three was the magic number today (March 2) for Rugby's Safer Neighbourhood Team, having seized three untaxed cars from the same road in Binley Woods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All these vehicles have been untaxed for several months ,as well as obstructing the pavements. Making accessibility very difficult the road and pavements are now completely clear allowing access for all.”