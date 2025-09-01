Police in Rugby think this male could help with information about motorbike thefts

Police in Rugby think this male could help with information about a number of motorbike thefts in the borough.

If you know the person pictured, telephone 101 giving the reference 23/32681/25.

A spokesman for Rugby Police, said: “If you know the male pictured, please get in touch as we'd really like to have a chat to see if they have information that could help our ongoing investigation.”

