Police in Rugby think this male could help with information about motorbike thefts
Police in Rugby think this male could help with information about a number of motorbike thefts in the borough.
If you know the person pictured, telephone 101 giving the reference 23/32681/25.
A spokesman for Rugby Police, said: “If you know the male pictured, please get in touch as we'd really like to have a chat to see if they have information that could help our ongoing investigation.”
