Police in Rugby think this male could help with information about motorbike thefts

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 1st Sep 2025, 14:43 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 14:50 BST
Police in Rugby think this male could help with information about a number of motorbike thefts in the borough.

If you know the person pictured, telephone 101 giving the reference 23/32681/25.

A spokesman for Rugby Police, said: “If you know the male pictured, please get in touch as we'd really like to have a chat to see if they have information that could help our ongoing investigation.”

