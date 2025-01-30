Police officers looking for missing woman near Rugby have found a body
Police officers looking for a woman missing from Clifton on Dunsmore have found a body.
Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner, said Warwickshire Police.
"The family has been informed and we ask that their privacy is respected at this time,” they added.
"Thank you to all who shared our earlier appeal."
