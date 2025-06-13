Police raid house in Newbold and arrest two women after finding drugs and knuckle duster

Police smashed the front door of a house in Newbold and discovered suspected drugs and a knuckle duster.

And on Tuesday, a 38-year-old woman from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of class B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 58-year-old woman from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

Both have been bailed while enquiries continue.

The aftermath of the raid in Newbold.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police, said: “If we suspect you of being involved in drug dealing we won’t knock and politely wait to be let in.

"This was the aftermath of a drugs warrant executed by Rugby Police in the Newbold area of the town on Tuesday.

“Based on intelligence, we obtained a warrant to search the property where we found suspected class A drugs and class B drugs, and a knuckle duster.”

If you have information or concerns about drug dealing in your area you can report it to us via our website or by calling 101. Information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.