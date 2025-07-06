Police renew appeal to help find missing Rugby man

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 6th Jul 2025, 15:19 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 10:10 BST
Police have renewed their appeal over a man reported missing from Rugby.

Ashley, 46, is described as 5ft 7in tall, with short hair and brown eyes.

He was thought to be wearing a blue T-shirt, shorts and trainers at the time of his disappearance.

Ashley, who went missing in June, also has connections to Nuneaton, Bedworth, Coventry and Newquay.

If you've seen him or know where he is, contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 172 of 27 June.

