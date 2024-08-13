Police respond to reports of motorists speeding through village of Wolston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have responded to complaints from Wolston residents about motorists speeding through the village.

Rugby Rural Centrals SNT have been out doing speed checks this week.

They want to hear from people who are concerned about drivers breaking the speed limit in communities.

A spokesman said: “Speed checks will continue to operate in Rugby so feel free to give us a wave if you see us out.”