Police search undergrowth in Binley Woods as hunt for missing mum enters "new phase"

Police are searching undergrowth in Binley Woods as their hunt for missing Reanne Coulson enters a “new phase”.

A third person has now been arrested as part of the West Midlands Police investigation into the disappearance of the Coventry mum.

The 38-year-old was detained just before 4pm yesterday in the Coventry area on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and remains in custody today (Thursday), as does a 42-year-old man arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of her murder.

They have until late tomorrow to either release or charge the man who was arrested on Tuesday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police, said: “We have officers from across a number of teams working round the clock to locate 34-year-old Reanne and have viewed hundreds of hours of CCTV and taken more than 50 statements from potential witnesses as part of the investigation.

"Today, as a result of information received as part of the investigation, specialist teams including police dogs are searching Binley Woods as well as other areas of land in neighbouring Warwickshire.”

Reanne was last seen at around 9.46pm on 21 May in Coventry after visiting a food bank at St Mary & Benedict Church on Raglan Street.

A man, aged 53, who was previously arrested in connection with her disappearance, has been released on bail with strict conditions while the investigation continues.

In a new appeal today, Reanne’s mother Lynne Sparkes said: “Is there anybody out there that knows anything about Reanne’s disappearance?

“From one parent to another, you can only imagine how I’m feeling.

“Please come forward to give our family some closure.

“I just want my baby back.”

Detective Superintendent Jim Munro, from our Major Crime Unit, said: “We are continuing to work flat out to find Reanne, and get the answers that her family so desperately need.

“I believe people in the Coventry area know what has happened to her. It may be that they are reluctant to come forward with information, but it’s vital that they do.

“Reanne is so loved by her family. Please do the right thing and help us find her, for their sake.”

Get in touch with via the dedicated website here: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

Alternatively, ring 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.