Police seize 18 vehicles in joint operation and raid suspected drug dealers flat in Leamington
In Leamington, a couple of suspected drug dealers had a rude awakening when local officers carried out a warrant at their flat (see picture).
In a joint police operation, 18 vehicles were seized and five people arrested. This was part of #OpRosepool, an initiative to crack down on the illegal and antisocial use of motorbikes.
North Warwickshire carried out the operation with Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Police.
Officers in Nuneaton and Bedworth seized three motorbikes as part of #OpUndertook.
A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “We’re supporting the Dob Em In campaign. This allows you to report concerns around the illegal and antisocial use of bikes. We use the information you provide to target our operations.”
Rugby officers were at Malt Kiln Farm to talk to local people. Find out about these by following the local policing Facebook accounts or subscribing to Warwickshire Connected.