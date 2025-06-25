Police seize cannabis plants from bedroom in Hillmorton after tip-off from public
The cannabis grow was well isolated and contained in a bedroom in an attempt to conceal the smell.
A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “We’re carrying out enquiries to identify those involved, and encourage you to report any homes or buildings you suspect may be used for growing cannabis.
“Its production, sale and illegal use is not victimless, and often involves organised criminal gangs trafficking vulnerable people into the country, forcing them to maintain the grows. Look out for the smell of cannabis; windows that are continuously covered by sheets or plastic; people coming and going from the property at odd times of days (early morning, late night); the noise of fans or loud electrical humming, bright lights on day and night.”