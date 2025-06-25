Police seize cannabis plants from bedroom in Hillmorton after tip-off from public

Police seized a quantity of cannabis plants from a home in Hillmorton after a tip-off from a member of the public.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cannabis grow was well isolated and contained in a bedroom in an attempt to conceal the smell.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “We’re carrying out enquiries to identify those involved, and encourage you to report any homes or buildings you suspect may be used for growing cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Its production, sale and illegal use is not victimless, and often involves organised criminal gangs trafficking vulnerable people into the country, forcing them to maintain the grows. Look out for the smell of cannabis; windows that are continuously covered by sheets or plastic; people coming and going from the property at odd times of days (early morning, late night); the noise of fans or loud electrical humming, bright lights on day and night.”