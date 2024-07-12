Police seize cloned HGV at Ansty and stop thousands of pounds worth of goods being stolen

Police seized a cloned HGV at Ansty and stopped thousands of pounds worth of goods being stolen.

A police spokesman said: “No doubt this was to be used to transport stolen goods from other HGVs. By seizing this vehicle we have prevented thousands of pounds worth of goods being stolen and not to mention the risk to the HGV’s driver.“A short time later a stolen Nissan Navara was spotted joining the M6, with the assistance of Northamptonshire Police we used appropriate tactics to stop this vehicle and this has been seized and the driver will be assisting police with enquires.”