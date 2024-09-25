Police seize drugs and make arrest for serious assault during foot patrol in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cannabis was seized and an arrest was made following a serious assault in Rugby this week.

Three stop searches were conducted by Rugby Police as part of #OpResolve.

A police spokesman said: “An amount of cannabis was seized for destruction and an arrest was made following a serious assault.

“Thank you to everyone who chatted with us and shared their thoughts and concerns about their local community.”