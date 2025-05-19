The rider of this unregistered pit-style bike is now without wheels after police stopped him in Rugby.

Police received reports of the bike being driven anti-socially on the A45 towards Rugby without protective gear.

The officer picked up the potential offending bike in Freemantle Road and followed it across New Bilton into Cawston, during which it cut across a children’s play area and drove through residential streets at high speed.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “At one point, the officer lost sight of the bike due to its manner of driving but was able to pick the bike up again on Lawford Lane. We know these bikes are causing concern within our community, and we regularly receive reports about them.

The bike was seized.

"On this occasion, the officer waited for the bike to come to a natural stop which allowed the officer to take control of the bike without it getting an opportunity to make off.

"Officers from Rugby Patrol assisted and they seized the bike from the rider, who was issued a Traffic Offence Report for driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance, using a mobile phone whilst driving, and driving without due care and attention.

"We encourage residents to continue to report these bikes, and any anti-social driving as we continue to ramp up our efforts against anti-social and dangerous driving.”