Police seized six vehicles in Rugby this week for having no tax.

Officers from Rugby Safer Neighbourhood Team and Rugby Borough Council conducted Operation VOUCH, which is aimed at dealing with traffic related offences in residential streets, especially those where parking is at a premium for residents.

The team seized six vehicles for having no vehicle tax with the registered keepers being reported for the offences.

They will need to pay a fine, recovery costs and the back-dated tax that they owe. Nine other vehicles were dealt with for a variety of vehicle offences such has having no MOT.