Police seize six vehicles in Rugby for having no tax
Officers from Rugby Safer Neighbourhood Team and Rugby Borough Council conducted Operation VOUCH, which is aimed at dealing with traffic related offences in residential streets, especially those where parking is at a premium for residents.
The team seized six vehicles for having no vehicle tax with the registered keepers being reported for the offences.
They will need to pay a fine, recovery costs and the back-dated tax that they owe. Nine other vehicles were dealt with for a variety of vehicle offences such has having no MOT.
Operation VOUCH was started due to the high number of complaints the team were receiving from residents and we will continue to conduct the operation whilst we still get results.