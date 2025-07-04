Police shut down three major drug lines coming into Warwickshire as part of crackdown

Police have shut down three major drug lines coming into Warwickshire as part of their ongoing crackdown.

In Warwickshire, police carried out seven warrants, arrested 14 people and seized more than £10,000 in cash, 158 wraps of class A drugs, and 424 cannabis plants.

They also seized eight weapons and four stolen motorbikes.

Safer Neighbourhood Teams visited schools and engaged with members of the community to help raise awareness of the signs of exploitation.

They also visited vulnerable people, checking on their welfare and making sure they weren’t being subjected to exploitation.

Detective Inspector Pete Sherwood, from the force's Serious and Organised Crime team, said: “It was a bad week for drug dealers in Warwickshire and across the country.

"However, we know this is an ongoing battle and for as long as drug criminals are exploiting vulnerable people, we will continue to do everything in our power to make life as difficult as possible for them.

“Everyone has a role to play in tackling this type of crime and protecting vulnerable people. It’s vital people are aware of the signs of exploitation and report their concerns.”

Signs of exploitation include: displaying aggressive/violent behaviours; often going missing from home or school and being found away from their normal area; unexplained money, clothes, designer wear, jewellery, gadgets or mobile phones; having multiple mobile phones; getting lots of phone calls or texts; use and/or possession of drugs and/or alcohol; possession of hotel key cards/keys; committing theft/shoplifting; relationships with older people; unexplained injuries; carrying weapons; abandoning friends and their social circle; school performance getting worse; self-harm; changes in well-being; significant emotional changes (like becoming angry or sad), or becoming fearful, withdrawn or isolated; using different language/terminology; new peer groups and/or relationships with unknown associates.