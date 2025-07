Police stopped this Mazda in Ansty at the weekend and discovered the cords exposed on two tyres.

They pulled over the Mazda 3 on the B4065 on Saturday.

A spokesman for Warwickshire’s Operations Patrol Unit, said: “We found both front tyres on the vehicle had cord exposed on the outer edges.

"The driver was reported for driving with two defective tyres. We also issued the vehicle with a PG9 Prohibition.”