Popular high-street store launches photography competition with weekly prizes worth over £200

A popular high-street store in Birmingham city centre has launched a competition tasking locals to find the city’s best ‘Instagrammable hotspots’ – with weekly winners receiving a camera bundle worth over £200.

Following this year's launch of PHOTO by Fujifilm in Primark Birmingham, located on the High Street – Brummies are being called on to submit where they believe is the city’s crowning photo ‘Instagrammable hotspot.

Whether it's posing outside the ‘Floozie in the Jacuzzi’, overlooking the city’s skyline from the balcony at the Library of Birmingham or standing next to the Bullring bull – the retailer is encouraging people to get outside and start snapping with their own smartphones and cameras.

Submissions to the competition are made when images are printed using the store’s photo printing kiosks and handed to a member of the Fujifilm team, who will assist in completing an online entry form. Entries must be submitted by 6pm on Monday 14th October 2024.

Each weekly winner will be selected at random and will receive an instax instant photo printer, camera and film bundle worth over £200. But that’s not all – one overall winner will receive a FUJIFILM X Series digital camera, with their entry judged by a select panel of Fujifilm representatives when the competition closes.

To enter, Brum’s keen snappers must first head to the Fujifilm concession located inside Primark Birmingham High Street and print their entry using the store’s PHOTO by Fujifilm kiosks. The concession, which features three selfie booths and six instant photo printing kiosks, allows customers to print photos from their phone, with print sizes ranging from 6x4 to 8x12.

Theo Georghiades, General Manager – Imaging Solutions, FUJIFILM UK, said: “We want to show off Birmingham in its best light by calling on locals to capture life as they see it – namely where they think is the city’s most photo-ready location.

“Our concession in Primark has been a huge success since launching earlier this year, with shoppers enjoying an immersive experience that celebrates fashion and photography. We know there are some fantastic amateur and professional photographers in Birmingham and we can’t wait to see their images come to life through the printing kiosk, as we name Brum’s best Instagrammable hotspot.”

The PHOTO By Fujifilm concession is located on the first floor of the Primark store. It is home to three Instax booths and four Easy Print instant printing kiosks. For more information about the campaign, visit: www.instax.co.uk/instagrammable-hotspots-comp