Popular Houlton co-working space marks two-year milestone of helping local businesses

A popular co-working space in Houlton, Rugby, is marking two years of helping local businesses by providing them with a home at its unique location, along with opportunities to collaborate and network.

The Exchange, Houlton is celebrating two years offering a co-working space to entrepreneurs, students and professionals from a wide area including Houlton, Rugby and further afield.

Located in what was once the farmhouse at Houlton’s Dollman Farm, the space not only offers a venue for local businesses, but also stages regular member events to bring the business community together and provide support.

As it moves into its third year of bringing businesses together, The Exchange will be building on the huge success it’s had since it opened by adding extra services and opportunity, including workshops to help businesses grow.

The Exchange helps provie a home for local businesses and the opportunity to network.

The second birthday celebrations for the popular business venue included a networking event in collaboration with local business Rugby Distillery, continuing the theme of bringing the local business community together.

Carmen MacDougall, who runs the Exchange on behalf of Urban&Civic, the master developer of Houlton, said: “We’re so excited to be celebrating two years of The Exchange with our members and the local business community.

“In the last two years, we’re proud to have brought together a thriving, friendly business community. So many businesses have told us how much they benefit from being members of The Exchange, finding it helped boost their business, not to mention the benefits of being part of a supportive community and all the bonuses that brings.

“We’ve got so many plans to make The Exchange even better, and will be launching workshops in the new year which will be aimed at new and existing businesses who want to learn new skills to grow their business, along with a business mastermind group and even Spanish lessons. It’s a great time to get involved and see what we’re all about - and take advantage of a great community right here in Houlton, Rugby.”

The Exchange, based at Houlton near Rugby, is celebrating two years of helping local businesses.

The Exchange has a mixture of ‘fixed desk’ members and hot desking as well as space for companies or individuals, to use as meeting rooms, or to hold events. These versatile spaces have even been used by photographers for their client’s branding and social media imagery. The venue, which was once the farmhouse for Dollman Farm, blends old and new architecture, offering fresh and modern amenities including high-speed internet, state-of-the-art audio visual equipment, ergonomic seating and a fully-equipped kitchen.

It offers flexible membership options from day passes to hot desks as well as meeting and event spaces and its location means it is easily accessible and surrounded by local cafes and amenities. It also offers regular events from networking mixers to skills-building workshops.