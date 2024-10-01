Praise for Pamela

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A member of a Leamington Parochial Church Council was amongst those recognised for her services to Holy Trinity Church during a Celebration of Lay Ministry held at Coventry Cathedral.

Mrs Pamela Iredale, who undertakes pastoral visiting, book-keeping and administrative duties, was nominated to attend the service in recognition of her “significant contribution” to Holy Trinity, where her husband, Brian, was until recently one of the churchwardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Revd Esther Peers, vicar of Holy Trinity said: “Holy Trinity is a fantastic church full of individuals who care for others, both within the church family and in the wider community. Pam has a heart for helping others and is integral to the smooth running of our church. She helps look after the day to day life of the church, looking after bookings and rotas, as well as being part of the leadership of the church, ensuring the church is a place of welcome for everyone in our community. She also organises a large team of church members, who visit those who are unable to join in with services and activities in the church building. Pam is a gift to all of us, and a joy to work with.”

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Revd Rob Harrison, Director of Ministry and Leadership for the Diocese of Coventry, said: “It was wonderful to celebrate the service of all those present, not only those who had been nominated. All in all, it was a wonderful event and very much felt that lay ministry was being celebrated. I’m very much looking forward to doing it again next year.”

L-R: Pamela Iredale, The Revd Esther Peers, The Revd Nitano Muller, Chris Spooner

In the month prior to the service, churches had been invited to nominate lay people from their congregations who had made significant contributions to the life of their parishes. During the service itself those nominated were called out by name and invited to give themselves afresh to God in their ministry. The Rr Revd Ruth Worsley, the Acting Bishop of Coventry, led this special service, celebrating the contribution of those working in churches across the diocese.