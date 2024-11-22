Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leamington’s Loft Theatre is about to burst into song with 'Glorious!: The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World', by Peter Quilter.

The production, directed by James Suckling, runs from Wednesday 27 November to Saturday 7 December.

Glorious! is hilarious and heart-warming comedy based on the true story of a New York socialite dubbed ‘the first lady of the sliding scale’ and is a joyful celebration of Florence Foster Jenkins’ irrepressible courage and determination to pursue her dreams. Florence would enthusiastically warble and screech her way through performances, seemingly oblivious of the audience's laughter and her critics. Instead, she surrounded herself with a circle of devoted friends, who were almost as eccentric as she was.

Peter Quilter's play follows her rise to cult status, from charity recitals and extravagant balls, through to her bizarre recording sessions, and culminating in a legendary performance at a packed-out Carnegie Hall in 1944. Commenting on the production, Director James Suckling said: “Throughout the rehearsal process we have all come to love and admire Florence’s infectious passion for living life to the full and doing exactly what she loved most in the world to do. I think the message is ‘Do what makes you happy in life despite what the critics say - don't let other people's opinions put you off.’ We’ve had immense fun putting the production together and we hope you enjoy the show!”

L to R: Rebecca Clarke, Luca Catena, Rayner Wilson & Jeremy Heynes in 'Glorious!'

Glorious! runs at the Loft Theatre nightly from Wednesday 27th November to Saturday 7th December, except for Monday 2nd. Performances begin at 7.30pm, apart from Sunday 1st, when the show starts at 5.00pm.

Tickets can be booked online at www.lofttheatrecompany.com, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 01926 830 680 (answer phone service).

To take advantage of the Loft’s free ticket offer for theatregoers aged 16-25, either book in advance by emailing [email protected], or obtain your tickets at the Box Office on the night (bring proof of age).