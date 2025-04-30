Preview: Facing up to hard truths at Leamington’s Loft Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hot on the heels of a sold out Studio production, the Loft Theatre will stage Things I Know To Be True, by award-winning Australian writer Andrew Bovell, who also co-wrote the screenplay for the hugely popular 1992 film Strictly Ballroom. The production, directed by Lynda Lewis, runs in the main auditorium from Wednesday 7th to Saturday 17th May.

Things I Know To Be True is an intimate and unflinching examination of family dynamics which will be relatable for many people. Bob and Fran Price love their four adult children deeply and have made many sacrifices and compromises for their benefit.

They are certain they know what is best for the family unit and for each member of it. But when does the strength of that parental love become a shackle that binds the siblings and stifles their own development and dreams?

Speaking about the play, Director, Lynda Lewis, said: “I saw Things I Know To Be True on its UK tour about eight years ago and it made a profound impression on me. Devised and created in Australia, in collaboration with Frantic Assembly, physical movement enhanced the emotional impact of the joys and struggles of people just trying to do their best.”

The cast of Things I Know To Be True

The Loft’s production will also feature choreographed, stylised movement to express a raw emotional intensity beneath the naturalistic dialogue of the play.

Tickets can be booked online at www.lofttheatrecompany.com, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 01926 830 680 (answer phone service).

To take advantage of the Loft’s free ticket offer for theatregoers aged 16-25, either book in advance by emailing [email protected], or obtain your tickets at the Box Office on the night (please bring proof of age).