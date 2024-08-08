Probation Services Officer roles open in the West Midlands

By Jack Street
Contributor
Published 8th Aug 2024, 10:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
HM Prisons and Probation Service is hiring more than 30 new probation services officers across the West Midlands. With no prior experience necessary, those that enjoy working with others and want to make a positive impact in their local community are being encouraged to apply for this rewarding role at the heart of the probation service.

Probation services officers work directly with offenders, helping to rehabilitate them into the community safely. Their roles and responsibilities include:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

  • Managing offenders on probation throughout their conviction

  • Writing and preparing reports

HM Prisons and Probation Service is hiring 14 new probation services officers across West MidlandsHM Prisons and Probation Service is hiring 14 new probation services officers across West Midlands
HM Prisons and Probation Service is hiring 14 new probation services officers across West Midlands

  • Supporting courts with sentencing decisions

  • Assessing risks and organising interventions, as needed

  • Supporting victims impacted by crimes in the local area

The role is varied, and your area of focus might differ depending on the needs of the local probation team that you join. With no two days the same, this is a challenging but rewarding opportunity for individuals who are motived to support positive change and help build safer places to live.

There are currently 33 probation services officer roles available in the West Midlands, including a role in Nuneaton. This recruitment drive builds on the announcement from the Lord Chancellor last week where HM Prisons and Probation Service committed to recruiting at least 1,000 new trainee probation officers by the end of March 2025*.

The regional probation director for the West Midlands, Jamie-Ann Edwards says: “The probation services officer role lies at the heart of the Probation Service. Every day you’ll get the opportunity to make a positive impact by supporting people to make better life choices. Being such a people-first role, it’s vital candidates are able to connect with individuals regardless of their situation. In particular, we’re looking for candidates that are empathetic, patient and resilient. The job can be challenging as you deal with people that often have complex social and personal needs, but it’s also extremely rewarding.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Alongside job security and ample progression opportunities, life as a probation services officer will contribute to personal growth, whilst helping you to make your community a better place. We value diversity and welcome individuals from varied backgrounds and experiences to join our team. For more information, search ‘Probation Jobs’ today.”

Whilst there is no requirement for previous experience in the Probation Service, applicants must have two GCSEs at grade C or the ability to evidence a good level of numeracy and literacy as well as sufficient writing skills and experience of working with a diverse range of people.

The role comes with a starting salary of £25,310, plus a London weighting allowance of £4,249 where this applies.

Visit prisonandprobationjobs.gov.uk/roles-at-hmpps/overview-of-the-pso-role/ to find out more and begin your journey into the Probation Service today.

Related topics:West MidlandsGCSEs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice