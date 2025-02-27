Prominent property and sporting figure passes away

A “legend” of the regional property scene who had a 60-year career in the industry has died aged 92.

Harvey Williams worked for family estate agent Robert Williams & Co in Coventry after university before taking over the running of the firm from his father and later moved into property development and consultancy as a chartered surveyor.

He continued to work well into his 80s representing a range of clients in Coventry and the region, before suffering a head injury in a fall in 2019.

Harvey was a stalwart of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and for many years acted as its regional spokesperson. His service earned him an outstanding contribution award from the organisation in 2010.

He was also a Coventry City Councillor for 17 years, representing the Sherbourne Ward.

Away from work, Harvey was a prolific fundraiser and networker. He helped raise many hundreds of thousands of pounds through the Coventry Evening Telegraph and Mercia FM Snowball Charity.

He sat on the board of the NSPCC Coventry Business Group playing a prominent part in its highly successful annual fundraising ball, he was president of the Coventry Branch of the RNLI, a trustee of the Coventry Hebrew Congregation, served on the board of the Coventry Schools Foundation and the Gentleman’s Night Out charity.

Harvey was a lifelong Coventry City supporter and became a prominent figure at Highfield Road, not only as a supporter and an organiser of the Sky Blue Soccer Ball, but also in a professional capacity, helping them acquire the Ryton training ground where they still train today, as well as homes for many players and staff.

At the weekends he played cricket, first for Kenilworth CC and then for Shirley Park CC, the club near Solihull he founded in 1959 and then captained for many years. He went on to play cricket for Shirley Park for over 40 years and continued umpiring for them well into his 70s.

Harvey was married to Lucie for almost 40 years until her death in 1994 and has two children – Simon and Jo – and five grandchildren.

Simon said: “Harvey lived the fullest of lives and really was a tour de force. He was one of nature’s enthusiasts and threw himself fully into everything he did – family life, work, sport and charity.

“The Midlands, and especially Coventry, were at the heart of most things and he helped an enormous variety of good causes close to his heart.

“Life was not easy after his accident but was made so much better by the wonderful care provided first by UHCW, and then the Helen Ley Care Centre in Leamington Spa – the family is so grateful to the staff there for the devotion and care he received during the last six years of his life.”