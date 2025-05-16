Property firm to promote plans for logistics developments at UKREiiF

A Midlands property company hopes to further increase its visibility as a market leader in best-in-class, large-scale sustainable development at a major real estate forum.

Solihull-based IM Properties aim to connect and engage with key stakeholders to showcase its existing and proposed development pipeline at UKREiiF, as one of the largest privately-owned property, development and investment companies in the UK.

IM Properties will team up with Invest Warwickshire, Warwickshire County Council’s inward investment team, as one of its official partners at the event in Leeds.

The firm hopes its second appearance at the annual forum will help it to reach an audience interested in locating itself along the M42 Corridor, where it has established a reputation for legacy projects that deliver positive social, economic and environmental outcomes for surrounding communities.

IM Properties boasts a near 40-year timeline of commercial investment along the M42 in the West Midlands.

Looking ahead, IM Properties is progressing key projects including Stratford 46 - a 65-acre employment park offering logistics, office and roadside premises - plans submitted for the expansion of Mercia Park and proposals for Thrive, an ambitious employment park at Junction 9 of the M42 to support advanced manufacturers, R&D start-ups and high-value logistics businesses.

David Smith, Director of Planning and Communities at IM Properties, said: "We welcome the opportunity to partner with Invest Warwickshire on our continued journey of investment in the West Midlands.

“From our beginnings nearly 40 years ago at Haseley Manor, we have grown to become one of the largest investors along the M42 corridor and within the region, bringing forward close to 14 million sq ft of commercial space and supporting over 14,000 jobs, with a further 8,000 jobs in the pipeline.

An indicative aerial CGI of Stratford 46, one of the proposed developments IM Properties will showcase at UKREiiF.

“With an ambition to deliver both social and economic impact, our reach extends beyond the boundaries of our schemes to support surrounding communities, ensuring we create legacy projects aligned with our Sustainable Futures framework of People, Planet, and Place.

“Our commitment translates into real impact—developing skills, employment opportunities, and investment in local people and projects that create positive change.”

IM Properties is one of eight organisations across the public and private sectors that Invest Warwickshire will partner with at UKREiiF. which has grown to become the UK's largest real estate event and conference.

The partnerships will see each organisation involved in panel discussions and “Developer Spotlight” presentations that Invest Warwickshire is hosting at UKREiiF, taking place from May 20 to 22. David Smith will be speaking at the Warwickshire Creating Places event on Wednesday, May 21 in the Midlands Engine Pavilion.

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Warwickshire is one of the most dynamic economic locations in the Midlands and the UK. The county is a popular destination for both UK and foreign direct investment, and the area is home to some of the most important commercial property developments such as Coventry & Warwick Giga Park, one of the eight UK Investment Zones, MIRA Technology Park South Site and major town centre opportunities like Transforming Nuneaton, Creative Quarter Leamington Spa and Rugby Town Centre.

“UKREiiF is a great opportunity for us to promote our partner organisation, Warwickshire Property Development Group and the new homes and SME commercial space being developed by them in the county, and Warwickshire County Council's Property Infrastructure Fund, which can lend up to £10m to bring forward commercial development projects in support of growth and jobs.

“We also look forward to working with a range of partners, including IM Properties, Tritax Big Box and Stoford to promote new development opportunities in the county and local area at the event this year.”

Further to IM Properties’ development ambition, the company is currently helping to facilitate innovative, landmark projects in Warwickshire including a man-made surfing lagoon at Coleshill Manor, which is set to become the largest Wave Park in the UK.

IM Properties will be in the Midlands Engine Pavilion at UKREiiF. To arrange a meeting with IM Properties before, during or after UKREiiF, email [email protected] or contact David Smith or Planning Director Matthew Fox through their LinkedIn pages.

If you’re attending UKREiiF and would like to join the ‘Warwickshire Creating Places’ event, you can find more information and register here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1318559790829