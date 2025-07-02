Property Focus: Exceptional family home in Flecknoe combines rural charm with modern comforts

Offers over £750,000 are invited on 3 Hunters Moon, which is on the market through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby.

The launch event takes place this Saturday – July 5 – at 10am.

Tucked away at the end of a private drive in the hilltop village of Flecknoe, this beautiful five-bedroom home offers over 2,900 sq ft of versatile space.

Set on a 0.24 acre plot, this family home combines rural charm with modern comforts.

Step into a light filled entrance hall adorned with new oak wood block flooring, setting the tone for the rest of the home.

The spacious living room is the heart of the home, boasting a characterful inglenook style fireplace with multi fuel stove and dual aspect windows. French doors open onto the rear terrace, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living.

A flexible study/playroom enjoys garden views, while the formal dining room, perfect for entertaining, connects to both the conservatory and kitchen.

The stylish L shaped kitchen/family room is a chef’s delight, fitted with contemporary grey cabinetry, integrated Bosch appliances and a Stoves cooking range with double oven, five ring induction hob and hotplate. Extensive work surfaces, a wine rack, and dual aspect windows enhance functionality and natural light.

From the kitchen, a practical utility room provides further storage, plumbing and access to the garden.

A welcoming family/lounge area with a side window extends from the kitchen, ideal for relaxed, modern family living.

Completing the ground floor is a spacious conservatory with underfloor heating, tiled flooring and panoramic views over the landscaped gardens, a perfect year round retreat.

The first floor of this impressive home continues to deliver generous proportions and thoughtful design. A bright landing area provides access to the fully insulated loft, with natural light via two front facing windows. An airing cupboard houses the hot water cylinder, along with a smoke alarm and alarm sensor for added peace of mind.

The luxurious master suite is privately positioned and accessed via its own corridor with a charming dormer window. This exceptional bedroom benefits from two separate walk in fitted double wardrobes, dual aspect windows and a second loft hatch.

The en suite bathroom features a modern three piece suite, fully tiled shower enclosure, and antique style shower fittings, complemented by quality ceramics, a shaver point and an opaque window.

The second bedroom is also a generously sized double, offering built in double wardrobes and garden views from both side and rear facing windows. A second ensuite shower room mirrors the quality of the master suite with elegant tiling and stylish fixtures.

Bedroom three features two rear windows and dual built in wardrobes, making it ideal for guests or growing children. Bedroom four is another light and well proportioned room with a rear aspect, offering pleasant views over the garden. Bedroom five, while more compact, is still a practical single room or nursery, with a front facing window and fitted wardrobe.

Completing the upstairs accommodation is a beautifully appointed family bathroom, fitted with a modern three piece suite, a separate fully tiled shower enclosure with an antique-style unit, ceramic tiling throughout, a shaver point, extractor fan and opaque rear window.

Accessed via a charming five bar wooden gate, the property is set back along a private, tree lined approach owned by No. 2 Hunters Moon. The block paved driveway offers ample parking and is bordered by lush planting, clematis covered fencing and carefully curated shrubbery.

An integral double garage provides additional secure parking, complete with lighting, power, oil-fired Trianco boiler and a personnel door to the rear. The driveway accommodates three vehicles.

To the rear lies a wonderfully landscaped garden, a true highlight of the property. A spacious terrace with coach lamps overlooks a charming ornamental pond, with a waterfall flowing into a larger fishpond.

A generous decking area, rockery and mature borders featuring shrubs, grasses and seasonal plants create a vibrant outdoor haven.

The rear garden is laid mainly to lawn hosting a selection of soft fruit trees, a graceful willow and a mature maple. A decked corner retreat, protected beech tree, trellis fencing and post and rail boundaries offer excellent privacy and tranquillity.

Additional features include outdoor lighting, a cold-water tap, a concealed oil tank and a hidden garden shed.

For more information, telephone Liz Teasdale on 07811 121363 or Nicola Loraine on 07976 453 573 visit fineandcountry.com

1 . Hunters Moon, Flecknoe This beautiful property is in Flecknoe. Photo: F&C

2 . Hunters Moon, Flecknoe Generous garden. Photo: F&C

3 . Hunters Moon, Flecknoe A view of the kitchen. Photo: F&C