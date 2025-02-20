Property focus: Family home in Rugby offers timeless style and contemporary living

This family home in Rugby offers both contemporary living and timeless style.

Offers over £850,000 are invited on The Mulberry, which is situated in Holmwood Gardens, Dunchurch Road.

Being sold through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby, the home features a welcoming entrance hall, multiple reception rooms all benefiting from underfloor heating.

The spacious lounge, formal dining room, and dedicated study provide versatile spaces that can be tailored to suit individual needs, whether for work, relaxation, or entertaining.

All reception rooms and bedrooms are fitted with stylish shutters, adding both privacy and a refined aesthetic.

Both the living room and family room feature bifold doors, creating a seamless connection to the beautifully landscaped west-facing garden, perfect for summer gatherings.

Upstairs, four generously sized bedrooms include a luxurious principal suite with an en suite shower room, while an additional en suite complete the accommodation.

For more information contact Claire Heritage on 07894 561313, [email protected] or Sam Funnell on 07714 515484, [email protected]

