Property focus: Take a look at this charming detached property in Rugby

With views over open parkland to the rear and direct access to the grounds of Bilton Grange School, the property, in Ashlawn Road, enjoys a privileged position.
North Lodge is being sold through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby with offers of over £2,000,000 invited.
A launch event takes place at the home on Sunday, June 22, at 11am.
North Lodge has six bedrooms, four bathrooms and four reception rooms.
It is set within approximately three-quarters of an acre of beautifully maintained, south-facing gardens.
The interior blends traditional charm with generous living space, including a series of well-proportioned reception rooms that are functional and flexible for modern living.
For more information, contact Claire Heritage on 07894 561313 or [email protected] or Sam Funnell on 07714 515484 or [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.