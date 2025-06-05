Property focus: Take a look at this charming detached property in Rugby

By Advertiser Reporter
Published 5th Jun 2025, 13:25 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 13:34 BST
This charming detached Grade II listed period home in Rugby offers timeless elegance.

With views over open parkland to the rear and direct access to the grounds of Bilton Grange School, the property, in Ashlawn Road, enjoys a privileged position.

North Lodge is being sold through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby with offers of over £2,000,000 invited.

A launch event takes place at the home on Sunday, June 22, at 11am.

North Lodge has six bedrooms, four bathrooms and four reception rooms.

It is set within approximately three-quarters of an acre of beautifully maintained, south-facing gardens.

The interior blends traditional charm with generous living space, including a series of well-proportioned reception rooms that are functional and flexible for modern living.

For more information, contact Claire Heritage on 07894 561313 or [email protected] or Sam Funnell on 07714 515484 or [email protected]

Timeless elegance.

1. North Lodge

Timeless elegance. Photo: F&C

An exterior view of the property.

2. North Lodge

An exterior view of the property. Photo: F&C

The kitchen.

3. North Lodge

The kitchen. Photo: F&C

Beautiful views.

4. North Lodge

Beautiful views. Photo: F&C

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:RugbyProperty FocusGrade II
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice