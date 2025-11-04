Offers over £850,000 are invited on Greylands, in Hillmorton Road, a beautifully presented property with rear extension and some attractive period features.

The expansive accommodation extends over three storeys, with four double bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor and a further three bedrooms (one with an en-suite shower room) on the second floor, ideal for a growing family or those that work from home.

The ground floor is ideal for family living, with a gorgeous welcoming hallway, a sitting room, drawing room and a large family room.

There is also a utility room, cloakroom, cellar and a large rear extension, sympathetic to the building’s origins, housing the modern kitchen/family room with its panoramic views of the gardens.

The property is blessed with a host of original features, including fireplaces and ornate ceiling cornicing and the gated driveway provides plenty of off-road parking, whilst there is a modern single garage at the rear.

The sellers have recently replaced most of the windows with double glazed heritage style frames, bespoke to each room. At the rear of the property is a delightful, sheltered garden, perfect for entertaining.

Agents at Fine & Country in Rugby say early internal inspection is strongly encouraged to fully appreciate the superb modern interiors, combined with plenty of period charm.

For more information contact Claire Heritage on 07894 561313 or [email protected] or Sam Funnell on 07714 515484 or [email protected]

1 . Greylands, Hillmorton Road A fine example of an extended Victorian villa within a few minutes’ walk of Rugby School. Photo: F&C

2 . Greylands, Hillmorton Road The ground floor is ideal for family living, with a striking welcoming hallway,. Photo: F&C

3 . Greylands, Hillmorton Road One of the living areas. Photo: F&C