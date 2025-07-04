Protyre offers road safety support for young motorists

Young motorists across Warwickshire are being offered invaluable road safety advice and car maintenance support for free this summer.

Protyre Autocare, the UK’s fastest-growing supplier and fitter of tyres and automotive services, will be giving expert advice to drivers aged 17 to 24 at a vehicle safety event at The Piston Club, in Alcester, on Thursday, July 10.

It follows Protyre Autocare joining forces with Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership, Warwickshire Police and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service to host a series of open evenings at its centres in Rugby, Alcester, Warwick and Southam.

Ali James, Protyre Autocare area manager south central, said: “We’re targeting drivers aged 17 to 24 as they have the shortest experience of car maintenance and safety due to the length of time they have been driving.

“The focus will be centred on providing free support and advice alongside practical demonstrations for drivers.

“We’re expecting around 2,000 people at the Piston Club event, where we’ll be focusing on some simple maintenance procedures which all young drivers can engage with.

“For example, we will bring some worn brake pads and bald tyres and talk through different maintenance routines to show how drivers can easily check their tyres, brakes and oil.”

In addition to the Piston Club event, Protyre Autocare also held four open evenings across its Warwickshire sites for young drivers, their parents and driving instructors.

Protyre Autocare specialists will be providing free advice and demonstrations

The events were held to tackle ‘Garage Anxiety’ – the fear among new and young drivers of taking their vehicles into garages due to cost concerns or lack of knowledge.

The Piston Club event runs from 4pm to 9pm and no advanced booking is required – anyone interested can just come along on the day.

Protyre fit more than two million tyres in the UK each year across its national network of 184 fast-fit centres. For more information, visit www.protyre.co.uk.