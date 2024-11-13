Public encouraged to vote on the Warwickshire project to receive £2,500 funding and volunteer support
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The new community initiative was launched in September to support local causes that matter most by offering the grant, as well as hands-on help from volunteer employees.
The many entries received were sent to an independent panel, which included Warwickshire councillors and journalists. The panel whittled them down to the top three applications they believe had put the best case forward – with the public having the final say in the online vote. The three Warwickshire projects are:
1. Hagard Fun Zone - Since 1964, the Hagard Community Centre in Coventry, has been a vital hub offering youth clubs, food banks, a community café, and social activities. They plan to create a new outdoor area by refurbishing sports and play areas.
2. Stivichall Primary School Community Allotment - Stivichall Primary School plans to turn a disused area into a community allotment, uniting pupils, parents, grandparents, and community members. The allotment will enhance learning, provide fresh produce for school meals and local food banks.
3. Coventry Irish Society Community Library - Founded over 31 years ago, the Coventry Irish Society provides vital community support, including welfare advice, healthcare, and cultural activities. They are creating a small community library to offer educational support, preserve culture, and replace lost services.
The voting window opened on 12th November and will run for four weeks. Votes can be made through the Severn Trent website. Votes will then be counted, and the winner announced in December.
Megan Aplin, Societal Strategy Delivery Manager at Severn Trent, said: “It was great to see so many applications for the NeighbourGOOD scheme, which shows just how important projects like this are to our communities.
“The panel had a very difficult job whittling them down to the final three, as there were so many worthy causes. It’s now over to the public to pick the winner.”
The scheme is being run across all counties served by Severn Trent, including in the East and West Midlands.
Megan added: “We’re determined to make our region a better place by being more than just a water company to our communities.
“NeighbourGOOD is the latest example of how we are helping our communities, along with our Community Fund and affordability and employability schemes.”
For more information, including full terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.stwater.co.uk/neighbourgood-scheme/