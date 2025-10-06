Public sector WMJobs Career Expo puts inclusivity centre stage

The WMJobs Career Expo 2025 brought together public sector leaders, councils and professionals from across the West Midlands.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held on 2nd October 2025 at The Birmingham Conference & Events Centre, Birmingham, it remains one of the only region-wide exhibitions dedicated exclusively to careers in the public sector.

A new ‘Quiet Hour’ was introduced for the first time this year, which was widely praised by carers, people with additional needs, and exhibitors alike. The calmer start to the day created a safe, welcoming space that enabled more meaningful conversations with people who might not have attended otherwise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One exhibitor commented that the quieter environment “opened up conversations that wouldn’t have happened in a busier setting.” David Buckland, Chief Executive at Stratford-on-Avon District Council, added: “At Stratford-on-Avon District Council, we really value inclusivity. So, it was great to see a Quiet Hour introduced at the Expo to encourage those who might otherwise not have felt comfortable enough to access and make the most of a really great event.”WMJobs positioned the initiative as a key step towards inclusivity and accessibility, reflecting wider ambitions to ensure public sector careers are open to everyone in the community.

The WMJobs Expo 2025

One in three attendees who engaged with the Expo said they had never previously considered a public sector career – a clear sign of the event’s impact in reaching new audiences and broadening awareness of the opportunities available in the public sector.

Alongside the main exhibition, expert-led workshops offered interactive discussions on everything from confidence-building and career pathways to using AI tools in a job search. Michelle O’Neill, Lead for Leadership and Organisational Development at WME, led the ‘Swipe Right on Jobs’ session, sharing advice on how to use AI smartly and safely while keeping authenticity and personality at the forefront. Other sessions were delivered by Smart Works Birmingham, the Local Government Association (LGA) and West Midlands Employers.

Almost a quarter of individuals aged 15 – 25 engaged with the event, showing strong interest from younger people at a crucial time, as the new LGA pilot campaign designed to attract young people into local government careers was launched. The campaign, ‘Make a Difference, Work for Your Local Council’, will run across the West Midlands throughout October and November before being rolled out nationally in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Oldham, from the LGA, said: “We’re thrilled to launch this campaign at the WMJobs Career Expo – it’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase local government as a career of choice for young people. By telling real stories and highlighting the variety and impact of roles available, we’re showing that local government offers not only meaningful work that makes a difference to communities, but also flexibility, career development and over 800 different types of jobs. This collaboration between West Midlands Employers, the Combined Authority, Solace and councils across the region demonstrates the strength of working together to engage the next generation.”

WMJobs Career Expo 2025 - in action

Across the West Midlands, more than 100,000 people are employed in the public sector – from councils and children’s trusts to schools, charities and the combined authority. Right now, WMJobs alone is advertising over 1,000 vacancies – from teaching and social care to finance, legal, HR and outdoor roles, showing the breadth of opportunity and the vital role our sector plays in keeping the region moving, learning, thriving and supported.

Manny Sandhu, Director of Leadership, OD & Resourcing at West Midlands Employers (WME), says, “Events like this highlight the power of collaboration – bringing employers and candidates together in person not only opens doors to the wide range of careers in local government and public services, but also builds genuine pathways into work, supporting skills development, economic growth, and stronger communities across the West Midlands.

“We were thrilled to see such a good turnout, with hundreds of jobseekers engaging directly with more than 20 exhibiting organisations. This kind of collaboration is essential to showcasing the breadth of opportunities available, inspiring future talent, and strengthening the region’s workforce. We’re excited to build on this momentum with more events planned for next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One attendee, Reynold Lewis, said: “It’s been very informative – there are so many skilled professionals with so much to offer, and they’ve pointed me in the right direction with the right contacts. It’s opened my eyes and put me on the right track.”

Highlights from the event video can be found at https://youtu.be/fYd99PyqrLU