Pups race to success, meeting celebs at Guide Dogs National Centre

A litter of guide dog puppies had a special visit from some celebrity guests on Friday.

Actress Jess Impiazzi, and Sam Bird, Formula E driver for McLaren, visited the Guide Dogs National Centre, just outside Leamington Spa.

They learnt about how the charity breeds and cares for its special pups at the centre, which has been open since 2011, and is the only one of its kind in the country.

They were also treated to some puppy cuddles during their visit, with a litter of eight-week-old pups.

Jess is an Ambassador for Guide Dogs and her mum, Debbie Impiazzi, is currently being supported by her second guide dog Wichert.

Jess said: “Sam and I had a fantastic time finding out about the amazing work they do here at the Guide Dogs National Centre.

“Of course, the highlight was meeting an adorable litter of guide dog pups and having lots of wonderful cuddles.

“My mum is a guide dog owner, so I’ve seen firsthand the amazing difference these dogs make to people who are living with sight loss.”

Janine Dixon, Breeding and Welfare Operations Lead at Guide Dogs, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Jess and Sam to our centre to find out more about the work we do.

“It’s important that our pups are well socialized in their early weeks, so meeting different people is great for their development.

“We’re currently recruiting for more volunteers who could give permanent homes to our guide dog mums across the Midlands.

“If you’d like to find out more, please do get in touch.”

To find out more about volunteering for Guide Dogs National Centre, email [email protected] or visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer