Put on your thinking caps for quiz night to help Rugby Guide Dogs

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Oct 2024, 15:55 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 16:09 BST
People are invited to put their grey matter to the test to help Rugby Guide Dogs.

A charity quiz night is being held at Rugby Railway Club on Thursday, October 10.

It costs £15 per person and includes a fish and chip supper.

Teams of up to six are invited. Tickets are available from Rugby Electrical in Church Street.

Doors open 6.30pm for 7pm start. The club is in Hillmorton Road.

Further details on Facebook. Search for Rugby Guide Dogs.

