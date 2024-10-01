Put on your thinking caps for quiz night to help Rugby Guide Dogs
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
People are invited to put their grey matter to the test to help Rugby Guide Dogs.
A charity quiz night is being held at Rugby Railway Club on Thursday, October 10.
It costs £15 per person and includes a fish and chip supper.
Teams of up to six are invited. Tickets are available from Rugby Electrical in Church Street.
Doors open 6.30pm for 7pm start. The club is in Hillmorton Road.
Further details on Facebook. Search for Rugby Guide Dogs.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.