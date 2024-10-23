Quick-thinking Asda staff trapped Nuneaton shoplifter who tried to steal alcohol, meat and clothing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been jailed after he was caught in Nuneaton’s Asda with stolen alcohol, meat and clothing.

Mark Brookes, 51, attempted to leave the supermarket but was trapped on the way out after staff locked the doors.

He selected £170 worth of alcohol, meat, and clothing when he visited the store in April.

Brookes was known to the shop staff as a shoplifter and was quickly recognised as he travelled around the store.

He paid for some small items on the self-service checkout, before trying to leave the shop with the rest of the items – setting off a security alarm as he did so.

A member of staff attempted to prevent Brookes from leaving the store, asking him to hand over the stolen items.

At this point, Brookes attempted to escape through the front doors, which he discovered had been locked, trapping him in the supermarket foyer area.

When officers arrived a short time later, Brookes was found with two bottles of whiskey, two bottles of vodka, two joints of meat, and four pairs of jeans. He had paid for none of these items.

Brookes, of Attleborough Road , Nuneaton, was sentenced to two months in prison for theft from a shop.

This sentence will be served concurrently with a previous sentence of four years and six months made in July of this year.

DC Matthew McGreevy said “Brookes turned up to a store where he was well-known for shop theft and proceeded to commit shop theft.

“The quick thinking of the staff to trap Brookes inside the building until police arrived was commendable, and we thank them for their bravery.

“The shop workers were clearly properly briefed on local suspects, and it has made the store a tougher target for opportunist criminals.

“Brookes will have a long time in prison to consider what shape his future is going to take.”