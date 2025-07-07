Ragley Hall revellers in raptures as Classic Ibiza returns

Classic Ibiza made a glorious return to Ragley Hall on Saturday 5 July, delighting a sold-out Warwickshire crowd with over five hours of Balearic-infused house music.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kicking off the concert’s 10th anniversary tour, Stephen Hussey’s 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra (USO) performed a “best of” set of over 50 house classics from the show’s decade-long repertoire. The concert also featured Classic Ibiza debutants, London Community Gospel Choir (LCGC), who added their soulful and uplifting vocals to a number of tracks during the evening.

Concertgoer Blue Sunshine, summed things up perfectly on Classic Ibiza’s social channels: “Absolutely superb event! Great organisation and atmosphere, and so much talent on that stage! Best time I’ve had in so long and I’ll be back every year, long may it continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gates opened at 5.30pm, and as the audience settled into the family-friendly vibe over their picnics, they enjoyed a soundtrack of Afro/Latin-infused house, expertly mixed by DJ Jose Luis, a former Pacha Ibiza resident. Towards the end of his set, he was joined on stage by LCGC for a live mash-up of gospel-inspired tracks, including Joe Smooth’s Promised Land and Blaze’s Most Precious Love.

Stephen Hussey's Urban Soul Orchestra and London Community Gospel Choir

At 8pm, USO and DJ Goldierocks took centre stage for the Ghost Ship Sundowner Set, with the BPM taking a noticeable uptick. Beginning appropriately with Fatboy Slim’s Right Here, Right Now, USO were joined by LCGC for a spine-tingling rendition of eight classic tracks, including You Got The Love by The Source & Candi Staton and Lola’s Theme by The Shapeshifters.

USO, who have collaborated with the likes of Groove Armada and Robert Miles, took a short break at 9pm, leaving the Ragley Hall audience in the capable hands of party-starter extraordinaire, DJ Goldierocks. She mixed up a storm of deep house anthems, setting the scene perfectly for what was to come.

As night fell, and the grounds of Ragley Hall transformed into magical, alfresco nightclub, USO returned to the stage at 9.30pm for the Dance Set. Accompanied by an awesome laser and light show, the capacity crowd partied to USO’s breathtaking orchestral performance, featuring Galvanise by The Chemical Brothers, Café Del Mar by Energy 52 and Adagio For Strings byTiësto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the concert drew to a rapturous close at 11pm, the audience was treated to a fitting encore of two of Classic Ibiza’s most popular tracks. Saving the best for last, USO went out on high to Insomnia by Faithless and Sandstorm by Darude.

Classic Ibiza laser and light show

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward comments: “Ragley Hall, that was pure magic! We brought the back-to-back anthems, you matched the energy, and together we kicked off our 10th anniversary celebrations in true Classic Ibiza style.

“A huge thank you to Stephen Hussey’s incredible Urban Soul Orchestra and our DJs, Goldierocks and Jose Luis – you never fail to raise the bar every year with your spellbinding performances. London Community Gospel Choir, what can I say, other than glorious!”

Classic Ibiza, sponsored by Adnams Ghost Ship, is proud to support local charity, The Shakespeare Hospice. To be the first to hear about Classic Ibiza’s 2026 tour dates, sign-up here: www.classicibiza.co.uk/ragley/keep-in-touch