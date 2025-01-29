RBL selects RAF veteran from Warwickshire for Team UK at Invictus Games

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former RAF Police Officer, who lives in Studley, Warwickshire, has been selected by the Royal British Legion to compete for Team UK at the Invictus Games in Canada in February.

Zoe Thomson, 46, served in the RAF for 16 years and did tours of the Falklands and Afghanistan. After leaving service, she was diagnosed with a congenital connective tissue disorder, which limits mobility and movement and means that Zoe lives with constant pain. However, that hasn’t stopped her from being selected for the Royal British Legion’s Team UK, where she will compete in wheelchair curling, swimming and skeleton at the winter games in Canada.

During her service years, Zoe also suffered a severe knee injury which has also caused her issues even after leaving the military and in 2022, Zoe contracted the Covid-19 virus which left her suffering from long covid. This left her with respiratory problems, and she now suffers from brain fog and chronic fatigue, using a wheelchair or walking aids to move about. Yet these challenges hasn’t deterred Zoe from the competition in February.

She said of applying for the Invictus Games: “I thought why not apply?! Before my injury I had always been active and had loved rugby, ballet and dance and I wanted to see what I could do rather than what I couldn’t do. The first training week was an amazing experience, and it really fired me up to try out more sports that I wouldn’t have ever considered including wheelchair curling!

“It’s an absolute dream to be part of the team going out to Canada and to represent my country at sport. I’m so excited I get to do it with my family out there cheering me on as well.”

In partnership with the MOD, the RBL has proudly revealed a 62-strong team, who are all wounded, injured and sick serving personnel and veterans. The multi-generational team includes participants from all services who have been selected based on the benefit that the Games will contribute towards their recovery.

Zoe added: “Having not been very active since my injury, being in this team has given me the inspiration and confidence to try different things in a way I can manage. I’ve fallen in love with wheelchair curling and I’ve been able to move from a powered to a self-propelled wheelchair for short journeys; my confidence is soaring. It’s brought a passion back for sport and when I am training it just takes my mind off what I cannot do and lets me focus on what I am still capable of.”

Established in 2014 by Prince Harry, the Invictus Games is an international adaptive multi-sport event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans to participate in as part of their recovery journey. Whistler will be the first ever Games to include winter sports.

Louise Assioun, RBL’s Team UK Manager said: “For the selected individuals, being part of a team again, representing their country and being around others who are all on their individual recovery pathway is what makes Team UK’s journey to the Invictus Games so unique. The Royal British Legion is proud to support them every step of the way.”

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will take place from 8-16 February. The Games utilise the power of sport to inspire recovery and support rehabilitation, showcase the fortitude and resilience of military personnel and their families, improve respect and understanding for those with disabilities, and those who serve or have served their country.

The Invictus Games has been held in London (2014), Orlando (2016), Toronto (2017), Sydney (2018), The Hague (2022), and Düsseldorf (2023). Through a process led by the Invictus Games Foundation, Birmingham has been chosen to host the Invictus Games in 2027.

While the RBL is well known for supporting veterans of the Second World War, the charity is also supporting younger veterans from more recent conflicts through their recovery journey. Access to adaptive sports and the opportunity to participate in the Invictus Games is just one way the RBL supports the wounded, injured and sick community. Adventurous training and theatre and art programmes are also offered to assist individuals on their recovery journey.

The RBL’s Battle Back Centre uses adaptive sport and adventure activities to help improve confidence and positively impact mental health and wellbeing, helping people achieve their best possible recovery and either return to Service duty or make a smooth transition to civilian life.

For more information about the Invictus Games and the support the Royal British Legion provides visit www.rbl.org.uk