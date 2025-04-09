Recipe from a Leamington chef at Easter: Bia's Classic Brigadeiro Brazilian Truffles

Bia Rodrigues-Perry

Brazilian-born Bianca Rodrigues-Perry is a talented self-taught chef and foodie from Leamington Spa.

She is also the face of Bia’s Kitchen Show, being streamed to audiences on YouTube, Spotify, Instagram and Facebook. The show, which launched last year, aims to champion local independent businesses with many restaurateurs and chefs taking guest spots.

All the recipes featured on the show also form a new book, ‘Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cook Book – The Culinary Journey of Gratitude’ available from Amazon or

visit Bia’s Kitchen Show here: https://buy.stripe.com/8wM4h14gw55m1qM9AD

Bia’s Classic Brigadeiro Brazilian Truffles

(Makes 8-10 servings)

These traditional Brazilian sweets are the perfect dessert for any occasion! Made with just four ingredients, these brigadeiros are rich, creamy, and delicious. Great way to get the children involved and an interesting alternative for Easter.

INGREDIENTS

50g butter

14 oz sweetened condensed milk (395 g)

¼ cup dark cocoa powder (30g)

1 cup chocolate or multicoloured sprinkles (160g), as needed to decorate.

HOW TO MAKE IT

In a pot over low heat, melt the butter, condensed milk, and cocoa powder, stirring continuously until you can see the bottom of the pot for 2-3 seconds when dragging a spatula through.

Pour onto a greased plate, then chill for 1 hour.

Shape and roll the chilled mixture into balls.

Roll the balls in chocolate sprinkles.

Enjoy!