Recipes from a Leamington chef: Bia's Bacalhau Espiritual

Brazilian-born Bianca Rodrigues-Perry is a talented self-taught chef and foodie from Leamington Spa. She is also the face of Bia’s Kitchen Show, being streamed to audiences on YouTube, Spotify, Instagram and Facebook.

The show, launched earlier this year, aims to champion local independent businesses with many restaurateurs and chefs taking guest spots.

All the recipes featured on the show also form a new book, ‘Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cook Book – The Culinary Journey of Gratitude’ available from Amazon or visit Bia’s Kitchen Show here: https://biaskitchenshow.com/

Recipe - Bacalhau Espiritual (Brazilian salted cod pie)(Serves 6 – 8)

Bacalhau (salted codfish) is the most popular base commodity in Portuguese cooking. Traditionally there are more than 365 different dishes, one for each day of the year but Bacalhau is so ingrained in the Portuguese national psyche that the dish is served as the main celebration meal at Christmas. The sweet, creamy texture will likely make this dish a tradition in your household as well.

INGREDIENTS

6 eggs yolks, 250ml double cream, 6 tbsp flour, 2 grated carrots, 50g butter, 4tbsp olive oil, 100g grated parmesan,1 tbsp dry coriander powder, 2 grated onions, 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce, 300g cream crackers crumble, fresh coriander as you like.

HOW TO MAKE IT

In a saucepan add water to the Bacalhau and bring to the boil, then simmer at a medium heat.

In another saucepan add the butter to melt and add half of the milk mixed with flour. Pour this mix in the saucepan, bring to boil and add the other half of the milk mixed with the egg yolks.

Once you've finished adding the milk, the sauce will start to thicken fairly quickly, but it's not ready until it's thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. If you're not sure, dip a spoon into the sauce. If the béchamel is properly thickened, it should stay on the back of the spoon. Set aside.

In a mixer, add the crackers, mix until crushed. Add parmesan to this mixture and set aside.

The Bacalhau is cooked so now add the shredded bacalhau, carrots, double cream, onions, dry coriander, Worcestershire sauce, olive oil, fresh coriander and mix it all together. Set all in the bottom of the tray and add the white sauce. On top, add the crackers and parmesan mixture.

Cook in the oven for 35 minutes at 180°c or until it’s golden brown on top. Enjoy!