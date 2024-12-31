Recipes from a Leamington chef: Bia's Detox Oven Omelette for the New Year
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
She is also the face of Bia’s Kitchen Show, being streamed to audiences on YouTube, Spotify, Instagram and Facebook. The show, launched earlier this year, aims to champion local independent businesses with many restaurateurs and chefs taking guest spots. All the recipes featured on the show also form a new book, ‘Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cook Book – The Culinary Journey of Gratitude’ available from Amazon or visit Bia’s Kitchen Show here: https://biaskitchenshow.com/
Bia's Detox Oven Omelette
INGREDIENTS
6 eggs
100g chopped green beans
100g chopped asparagus
Half chopped red pepper
Half chopped yellow pepper
3 cloves of crashed garlic
30g baby corn
30g dry tomato
100g greeted parmesan cheese
A hand full of baby spinach chopped
Half chopped onion
50ml coconut milk or any milk you like
1tsp dry coriander
1 tsp oregano
Salt and pepper to your taste
A bush of fresh basil.
METHOD
Beat the eggs in a large bowl and add all the ingredients, mix it all.
Tip into the tin.
Bake for 40 mins until set all the way through and starting to puff up.
Cut into wedges and serve hot or cold. Will keep for 3-4 days in the fridge.