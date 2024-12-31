Recipes from a Leamington chef: Bia's Detox Oven Omelette for the New Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brazilian-born Bianca Rodrigues-Perry is a talented self-taught chef and foodie from Leamington Spa.

She is also the face of Bia’s Kitchen Show, being streamed to audiences on YouTube, Spotify, Instagram and Facebook. The show, launched earlier this year, aims to champion local independent businesses with many restaurateurs and chefs taking guest spots. All the recipes featured on the show also form a new book, ‘Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cook Book – The Culinary Journey of Gratitude’ available from Amazon or visit Bia’s Kitchen Show here: https://biaskitchenshow.com/

INGREDIENTS

6 eggs

100g chopped green beans

100g chopped asparagus

Half chopped red pepper

Half chopped yellow pepper

3 cloves of crashed garlic

30g baby corn

30g dry tomato

100g greeted parmesan cheese

A hand full of baby spinach chopped

Half chopped onion

50ml coconut milk or any milk you like

1tsp dry coriander

1 tsp oregano

Salt and pepper to your taste

A bush of fresh basil.

METHOD

Beat the eggs in a large bowl and add all the ingredients, mix it all.

Tip into the tin.

Bake for 40 mins until set all the way through and starting to puff up.

Cut into wedges and serve hot or cold. Will keep for 3-4 days in the fridge.