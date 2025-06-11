Recipes from a Leamington chef: Bia's Steak In A Pan

By Amanda Chalmers
Contributor
Published 11th Jun 2025, 09:57 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 11:16 BST

Brazilian-born Bianca Rodrigues-Perry is a talented self-taught chef and foodie from Leamington Spa. She is also the face of Bia’s Kitchen Show, being streamed to audiences on YouTube, Spotify, Instagram and Facebook.

The show, launched last year, aims to champion local independent businesses with many restaurateurs and chefs taking guest spots. All the recipes featured on the show also form a new book, ‘Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cook Book – The Culinary Journey of Gratitude’ available from Amazon or visit Bia’s Kitchen Show here: https://buy.stripe.com/8wM4h14gw55m1qM9AD

Steak In The Pan With Rosemary and Garlic

INGREDIENTS:

Bia's Kitchen Show

300g beef skirt

30g butter

3 cloves garlic

Handful of fresh rosemary

Steak In A Pan

1 tsp salt flakes

METHOD:

Place the pan on the hob and let it get super hot!

Put the salt on the steak and then put it straight in the pan.

Steak In A Pan

Grill for 2 minutes on each side for medium rare.

Take out the steak, roll it in foil, and place it to one side for 2 minutes.

Add garlic butter and rosemary in the same pan you grilled the steak in and bring the steak back in the pan to give that caramelisied look and taste.

Serve with rice, farofa and vinaigrette salsa. Or just with chips!

TIP: To know when your pan is ready to put your steak in, wait until it stops smoking; then, it will be ready. This recipe can be used for any steak you love: ribeye, rump etc.

Photos by Dave Perry Photography.

